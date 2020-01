Aberdeen man fined for assault on wife after row over money

An Aberdeen man has been fined after assaulting his wife in a row over money.

Kryzystof Sipak, 49, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to domestically aggravated assault.

Sipak repeatedly shouted at her, adopted an aggressive demeanour towards her, jumped on top of her and seized her on the neck during the incident at an address on Gordons Mills Road, Aberdeen, on November 4.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Depute fiscal Brian Young said Sipak had come home and “appeared intoxicated” before “immediately becoming irate about financial issues”.

His wife and her friend had been watching TV at the time.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said Sipak and his wife are separated but living together.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge fined Sipak, of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, £300.