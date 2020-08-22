Aberdeen man fined after threatening to kill ex

A man has admitted threatening to kill his ex, and ruin her life, in a row over money.

Przemyslaw Nowakowski sent the woman vile threats via text and Facebook Messenger before turning up at her house shouting and swearing during the argument.

The 31-year-old was not personally present at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday for sentencing, but previously admitted sending messages that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner over the incident.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told the court the pair had been in a relationship for around two-and-a-half years but that that had come to an end.

He said during the morning of April 26 Nowakowski and the woman had argued over financial issues via text and social media.

He said: “The accused made various threats to kill her and destroy her life.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier interjected: “Was he going to kill her and then destroy her life, or destroy her life and then kill her?”

The fiscal depute replied: “That’s not specified.”

Mr Townsend said the woman blocked Nowakowski but he continued to send her “threatening messages” on other accounts.

The woman called police over the incident and advised she believed he was under the influence of alcohol.

A short time later she contacted police again to say Nowakowski had appeared outside her property “shouting and swearing and banging on the door”.

Officers attended and dealt with Nowakowski who later admitted his actions during interview.

Defence agent Stuart Murray said it was his client’s “first offence of this nature” and that he took “full responsibility for the offending behaviour”.

Sheriff Napier fined Nowakowski, of Linksfield Court, Aberdeen, a total of £640 and handed him a two-year supervision order.