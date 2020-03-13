Aberdeen man fined after threatening to get ex’s new partner shot

An Aberdeen man has been fined after threatening to get his ex’s new partner shot – eight years after they broke up.

Richard Day, 45, sent a string of vile text messages to the woman throughout February, threatening violence towards her partner.

Depute fiscal Lynzi Souter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Day and the woman had been in a relationship which ended in June 2012.

Narrating some of the text messages sent, she said: “You will not be getting any more money from me since you have someone living with you.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Another read: “Tell him I’m going to get him killed.”

Other messages said the man would “regret crossing” Day and promised “he will be shot”.

Day, of Corthan Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to sending messages repeatedly threatening to harm her partner.

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver said Day had been frustrated over issues with his ex-partner.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge fined him £300.