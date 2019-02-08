Aberdeen man fined after repeatedly punching woman

A man has been fined after he admitted repeatedly punching a woman.

Kevin Reid, known as Pope, 29, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday and admitted one count of assaulting the woman by repeatedly punching her on the head to her injury on November 6, 2017.

Reid, whose address was given as Byron Crescent, Aberdeen, pleaded not guilty to assaulting two other people.

He also pleaded not guilty to recklessly discharging fireworks directed at a building in Byron Crescent, causing a window to break.

The Crown accepted those pleas. Sheriff Ian Wallace fined Pope £500.

