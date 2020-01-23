Aberdeen man fined after drunkenly abusing McDonald’s staff

A drunken man told a fast-food restaurant worker he was “lucky” he was hungry or he would have hit him with his takeaway.

David Jardine, 34, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at McDonald’s on Muirend Road, Portlethen, on August 24.

He also admitted failing to appear at court on another occasion.

Fiscal Depute Jade Wong said Jardine was causing a “nuisance” in the restaurant at 8.30pm and “refused to accept” his order, claiming there were items missing.

Jardine was given his food and asked to leave the store and replied: “You would love that.”

He added: “You’re lucky I’m hungry or I would’ve smashed this over your head.”

Jardine also challenged a member of staff to fight and went behind the counter and started pressing buttons on the till.

When he was told he was not allowed there and asked to leave he made a homophobic comment.

Jardine, who appeared without a solicitor and represented himself, told the court: “All these people have said I did it, so I probably did. I don’t remember, I was drunk at the time.”

He added: “I don’t remember the night at all.

“That was the day I split from my wife.”

Sheriff Ian Anderson fined Jardine, of Girdleness Place, Aberdeen, £360.