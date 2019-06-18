Aberdeen man fined after challenging reveller to fight outside nightclub

A man has been fined after challenging someone to fight outside an Aberdeen nightclub.

James Noble, 31, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident which happened on Saturday.

Depute fiscal Rebecca Clark said: “The offence occurred at around 3.15am. The accused was outside Shack nightclub on Justice Mill Lane.

“Police officers were on mobile patrol and found the accused challenging a member of the public to a fight, squaring up to him.

“Police officers tried to intervene. The accused acted in a hostile manner trying to get past the officers.

“He refused to desist despite several warnings from police.

“It’s noted at the time he was heavily under the influence of alcohol.”

Noble, of Northsea Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Ross Taggart said: “Mr Noble had gone to a public house earlier that evening and accepts that he had far too much to drink.

“He was severely intoxicated.

“He got into an argument with another customer of the pub he was in.

“Unfortunately this escalated. He regrets his involvement.”

Sheriff Kevin Duffy fined him £400.