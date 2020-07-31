Aberdeen man fined after being caught with air weapons without certificate

An Aberdeen man has been fined after being caught with air weapons without a certificate.

Derek McLeod, 51, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to two charges via letter.

He admitted a charge under the Air Weapons and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2015, of having two air weapons in his home without a certificate.

He also admitted a second charge of being in possession of cannabis resin.

Fiscal depute Brian Young told the court police had executed a search warrant at his McLeod’s address and recovered 6g of cannabis resin from a box on a coffee table, and the two air rifles from a bedroom wardrobe.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said his client had shown officers where the air weapons were, adding they “hadn’t moved from the back of the cupboard” since McLeod had bought them for his kids at least six years ago.

Sheriff Philip Mann fined McLeod, of Manor Walk, Aberdeen, £250.