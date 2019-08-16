Aberdeen man fined £700 for possessing knife in public place

An Aberdeen man has been fined over being in possession of a knife in a public place.

Michael Ogston, 30, was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He previously admitted possessing a knife on April 6 on Greenburn Drive, Bucksburn.

Ogston also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and acting aggressively.

His solicitor Dylan Middleton said his client takes “full responsibility for his actions”.

He added the behaviour was “out of character” and was not premeditated and that Ogston had refrained from drinking alcohol as a result.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Ogston, of Greenburn Drive, Aberdeen, to pay a fine of £700.