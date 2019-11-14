Aberdeen man facing terrorism charge after chemicals seized

A man is facing a charge under the terrorism act after chemicals were seized at a property in Aberdeen.

Richard Smith appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with possessing a document or record of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

It comes after chemicals were seized from a property on King Street, Aberdeen, on Saturday November 2.

The 26-year-old also appeared in court last week in connection with the matter when he faced a charge of making or possessing an explosive under suspicious circumstances.

He was also charged with assaulting or impeding police.

The case called again yesterday in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, when the additional charge under the Terrorism Act 2000 was added.

Smith, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

He was remanded in custody while the case against him was fully committed for trial.

No date was fixed for his next appearance over the matter.

A cordon was put in place around a property on King Street and residents evacuated following the discovery of chemicals on Saturday November 2.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team worked to safely remove the items.