Aberdeen man facing 12 charges of thefts from vehicles

A man has appeared in court facing a dozen charges of theft from vehicles.

Ricky Forrester, 26, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a total of 27 charges.

He is charged with theft of a vehicle and five charges of theft from a vehicle.

Forrester, of Aberdeen, also faces seven charges of theft by opening a locked vehicle.

There were also seven charges of being in or on a premises with intent to commit theft and six charges of opening a locked vehicle with intent.

He also faced another charge of attempting to open a locked vehicle with intent.

He made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing and was released on bail while the case was committed for further examination.

No date has been set for his next appearance.

It comes after police carried out extensive inquiries into a number of thefts in the Cove Bay and Portlethen areas.

The thefts took place between Sunday September 22 and Wednesday.