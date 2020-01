An Aberdeen man is to stand trial accused of impersonating a police officer.

David Chambury, 46, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday and maintained his not guilty plea to the charge.

Chambury allegedly went to Greig Court, Aberdeen, on January 6 this year and pretended to be a police officer to get into a property.

Chambury, whose address was given in court papers as Farquhar Road, Aberdeen, was told the case will next call on February 4.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter