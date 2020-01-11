Aberdeen man faces string of park flasher charges

A man has appeared in court accused of exposing himself to women in a popular city park.

Scott Boswell is alleged to have flashed at a total of eight people on six different dates in Seaton Park between June 2018 and September last year.

The 28-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter where he pled not guilty to a string of charges.

He faces eight charges under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

Boswell is accused of engaging in a sexual activity in the presence of the women by exposing his genitals and performing a sex act.

Three of the charges related to alleged incidents at the popular park on June 27 2018, with a further one alleged to have happened on November 13 the same year.

Similar incidents are then alleged to have occurred at Seaton Park on March 19, June 10, July 4 and finally September 2 2019.

Boswell, who was represented in court by defence solicitor Kevin Longino, pled not guilty to all eight charges.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the complainers in the charges were all adults and not children.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank continued the case against Boswell, whose address was given in court documents as Inverdon Court in Aberdeen, to a further pre-trial hearing in April.