Aberdeen man faces court on string of theft charges

A man has appeared in court in connection with thefts in Aberdeen.

Craig Stirton appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a string of charges relating to alleged incidents on Saturday and Sunday – which he denies.

The 44-year-old is alleged to have entered an insecure vehicle on North Deeside Road, Peterculter, and have stolen a box containing “sheep minerals” as well as an iPod, a wallet and contents, a driving licence and sum of money.

Stirton is further accused of stealing keys from an address in North Deeside Road, Peterculter, and a handbag from an address on Bucklerburn Road.

And he is also accused of being found in the curtilage of an address on Bucklerburn View in circumstances in which it could be inferred he intended to commit theft.

He was also charged with taking a taxi without paying and intending not to pay the £49.20 fare.

Stirton, whose address was given in court papers as Johnston Gardens West, entered pleas of not guilty in relation to all the charges against him.

A pre-trial hearing known as an intermediate diet was fixed for next month, with a trial diet scheduled for later the same month.