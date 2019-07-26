Aberdeen man drove at speeds of up to 70mph in 30mph zone

A man who drove dangerously in Aberdeen will be sentenced next month.

Alexandru Smigelschi, 23, was driving a black Vauxhall Corsa on Albyn Place on November 12 when police caught him breaking the speed limit.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard earlier this month Smigelschi, whose address was given as Denwood, Aberdeen, had been driving at speeds of up to 70mph in a 30mph zone.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He admitted a charge of driving the car dangerously through a built-up area and was to be sentenced this week.

However, the hearing has been postponed until August 30.