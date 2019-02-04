Aberdeen drink driver jailed after being caught three times limit

A man has been jailed after police caught him driving in Aberdeen while more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

David Stewart, 38, came to the attention of police when officers spotted him driving down Farquhar Road in Aberdeen on January 25.

Fiscal depute Gavin Letford said told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “They had concerns about the speed the vehicle was being driven so decided to follow it.

“On Girdleness Road they activated their blue lights indicating the accused to stop.

“On speaking to the accused he was found to be smelling of alcohol.”

Stewart, of Victoria Road, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to driving with 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, over the 22 mcg limit. He also admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Defence agent Peter Shepherd said initially Stewart’s partner had been driving but after “some sort of fall out” he ended up driving a short distance.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Stewart he had a “shocking record” and jailed him for 19 months, 10 of which related to an unexpired portion of a previous sentence. He banned him from driving for five years, nine-and-a-half months.