Aberdeen man dialled 999 and threatened to ‘blow everyone’s head off’ in Inverurie

A drunken man called 999 and said he was going to get a shotgun and “blow everyone’s head’s off” in a north-east town.

Ian Scott had mixed his prescription medication with booze before he dialled 999 and made the bizarre threats.

The 55-year-old said he was going to get a gun and kill everyone in Inverurie, but officers swooped on his home on Stoneyton Terrace, Bucksburn, while he was still on the line to the 999 call operator.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At approximately 3.30pm Police Scotland received a 999 call from a mobile phone.

“During the call, the male had made threats he was going to get a shotgun and shoot people.

“Checks were carried out and the number was identified and linked to the accused at the locus.

“As the call continued the accused stated that a gun was on its way and he was going to blow everyone’s heads off in Inverurie.

“The accused continued to make threats during the call, stating that the police better get there quick or he will blast heads, when the gun arrives at his house he will shoot anyone that approaches him.

“The accused also threatened he would kill anyone who tried to help him and would wipe everyone out with the shot gun.

“Officers attended immediately at the locus. The accused was traced there and it was noted he was heavily intoxicated at the time.

“The accused stated to the two officers ‘I’m going to get a shotgun and shoot people’.”

He was cautioned and arrested.

Scott, of Stoneyton Terrace, Bucksburn, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly making threats to shoot members of the public on August 8 last year.

Defence agent John McLeod said his client had been taking prescription medication and had “stupidly added drink to that”, adding Scott could not offer an explanation for the “strange behaviour”.

The solicitor added that when Scott sobered up and realised what he had done he said: “How could I shoot anyone? I don’t even have a gun.”

Sheriff Philip Mann ordered Scott to pay a fine of £400.