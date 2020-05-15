Aberdeen man denies throwing stool at mirror and threatening ex partner

A man has appeared in court accused of throwing a stool against a mirror in Aberdeen.

Ryan Ogg or McKeown or Steele appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The 27-year-old faced a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm at an address on Pentland Place in Aberdeen on Tuesday.

It’s alleged Steele threw a stool against a mirror, damaging the mirror, and made threats of violence towards his ex partner and pushed her.

It’s also alleged he repeatedly kicked a door and made demands to be allowed entry.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Steele, described in court papers as of no fixed abode, entered a plea of not guilty to the charge through solicitor John McLeod.

Sheriff William Summers refused a defence motion for bail and remanded Steele in custody ahead of a pre-trial hearing fixed for late June.

He also set a trial date for July.