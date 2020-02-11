Aberdeen man denies stealing charity tins from Tesco

A man has denied stealing charity collection tins from an Aberdeen shop – on two separate occasions.

Kevin Duncan, 34, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a string of charges, including stealing charity tins from Tesco Express in Great Western Road on two separate occasions – Thursday and on January 31.

Duncan is also accused of stealing jewellery from an address in Ashgrove Court on July 17, a bottle of whisky from the Palm Court Hotel on October 28, more alcohol from the same hotel on February 4 and a quantity of alcohol from the Co-operative Group in High Street, Banchory, on February 6.

Duncan also faces a further charge of stealing alcohol and food from Spar in Rosemount Viaduct on December 23, alongside co-accused Christopher Chesser, 37.

Duncan, of no fixed abode, pled not guilty to the charges against him, while the case against Chesser, whose address was given in court papers as Richmond Walk in Aberdeen, was continued without plea.

With no motion for bail having been made, Duncan was remanded in custody ahead of a pre-trial hearing in March.

Chesser was ordained to appear later this month.