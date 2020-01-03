Aberdeen man denies stalking woman

An Aberdeen man has denied stalking a woman by repeatedly following and staring at her.

Robert Frew, 66, was excused from attending the pre-trial hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He is accused of engaging in a course of conduct which caused the woman fear or alarm by repeatedly following her and staring at her on various occasions between August 10-29 2018 at Union Square, Castlegate, and Maberly Street in Aberdeen.

Frew, of Constitution Street, denies the charge. Sheriff Graeme Napier continued the case to trial later this month.