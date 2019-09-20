Aberdeen man denies spitting at police officer

An Aberdeen man has denied assaulting two police officers.

Owen Masson, known as Bonner, 23, was not personally present when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He previously entered a not guilty plea in relation to three charges over alleged incidents on December 22.

He’s charged with assaulting two officers on Hadden Street, Aberdeen, striking one with his shoulder and spitting on another.

And he is further charged with acting in a threatening or abusive manner at Crown Street by shouting, making offensive remarks and gesturing in a threatening and offensive manner towards three officers.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey continued the case against Bonner, of Deevale Gardens, Aberdeen, to a further pre-trial hearing until next month.