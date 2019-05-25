Aberdeen man denies shouting offensive racist remark at amateur football match

A man has denied shouting an offensive racial remark at a footballer during an amateur match.

Michael Kindness, 29, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after being charged over the alleged incident on April 20.

It was claimed to have happened during a match between Aberdeen University FC (AUFC) and Kincorth AFC at Tullos Playing Fields.

The match was abandoned after 30 minutes with the Aberdeen University team claiming a player had been the victim of an “extremely offensive racial slur”.

Kindness, who was represented in court by solicitor Graham Morrison, faced a single charge. He is alleged to have acted in a racially aggravated manner which caused or was intended to cause alarm or distress by shouting an offensive racial remark towards a man.

The 29-year-old, of Wellington Terrace in Cove, pled not guilty to the charge.

Fiscal depute Callum Thomson asked for special bail conditions to be imposed to prevent Kindness contacting or approaching the complainer.

However, Sheriff Andrew Miller granted bail on standard conditions and fixed a preliminary hearing for September.