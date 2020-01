A man has denied possessing and selling a stun gun.

Ryan Gray, 24, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court accused of possessing and selling a stun gun designed to discharge noxious liquid or gas in Kincorth Circle, Aberdeen, on June 12 2018.

Gray, whose address was given in court papers as Lee Crescent, Bridge of Don, denied both charges and his case will next call on February 25.

