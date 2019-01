A man has denied leaving another man permanently scarred in a nightclub assault.

Bradley Strachan, 20, is charged with repeatedly punching a man in the face to his injury and permanent disfigurement at Prohibition on Langstane Place, Aberdeen, on October 9.

Strachan, of Shapinsay Square, Aberdeen, pled not guilty.

The case was continued until later this month.

