Aberdeen man denies making homophobic remarks to police officers

An Aberdeen man has denied making homophobic remarks towards police officers.

Kevin Main appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing two charges over incidents alleged to have happened on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old is charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner towards his partner, smashing a glass, repeatedly punching and striking walls and doors and preventing her from leaving.

The alleged offence is said to have taken place at his address on Ash-hill Place, Aberdeen.

He also faces a second charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the address and within a police vehicle on a journey to Kittybrewster custody suite.

It is alleged Main shouted, swore, acted in an aggressive manner, made abusive and homophobic remarks and made threats of violence towards police officers.

Main, of Ash-hill Place, Aberdeen, entered pleas of not guilty to both charges through solicitor Lynn Bentley.

Sheriff Robert McDonald fixed a trial diet for November and a pre-trial hearing for October and released Main on bail.