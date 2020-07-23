Aberdeen man denies knocking male unconscious and stamping on him

A man has denied knocking another male unconscious and stamping on him.

Charles Hanratty was not personally present yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court when the case called against him.

Defence solicitor John McLeod appeared to represent him and entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

The 30-year-old is alleged to have assaulted another man on Exchange Street in Aberdeen by repeatedly punching him on the head, causing him to fall to the ground, rendering him unconscious and stamping on his body, all to his injury.

The alleged incident is said to have happened on July 21 last year.

Sheriff Graeme Napier fixed a trial diet for December and also set a date for a pre-trial hearing in November.

Hanratty, whose address was given in court papers as Ivanhoe Road, Aberdeen, had his bail continued in the meantime.