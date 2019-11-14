Aberdeen man denies hitting person on head with piece of wood

An Aberdeen man has denied assaulting someone by hitting them on the head with a piece of wood.

Colin Grant appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The 39-year-old is alleged to have assaulted the man on Linksfield Place, Aberdeen, on August 4 with intent to rob him.

It is alleged he pulled the man to the ground, stated that he had a knife, repeatedly punched him on the head and body and struck him on the head with a piece of wood, all to his injury.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

And Grant also faces a second charge of assaulting a woman by striking her on the body with a piece of wood, to her injury, on the same date and at the same place.

Grant, of Granton Place, Aberdeen, denies the charges against him.

Sheriff Graeme Napier continued the case to a pre-trial hearing in February.