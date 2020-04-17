Aberdeen man denies grabbing and trying to kiss police officer

An Aberdeen man has appeared in court accused of pulling a female police officer to the ground and trying kiss her.

Craig Scott is alleged to have assaulted the officer on Pitdourie Walk in Bucksburn in the midst of a nation-wide lockdown to help prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

People are advised to stay at least two metres away from others in a bid to combat the virus, which has so far seen more than 350 confirmed cases across Grampian.

Scott, 45, entered pleas of not guilty over the matter, along with two other charges, when he appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He is accused of assaulting the officer by seizing her by the body, pulling her to the ground and attempting to kiss her on Tuesday. Scott is further accused of assaulting a male police officer by kicking him on the body.

And he also faces a charge of failing to provide a blood sample the day prior at Kittybrewster Police Office to ascertain the proportion of alcohol in his blood when he was alleged to have been in charge of a car on Clifton Road in Aberdeen.

Yesterday defence solicitor David Sutherland, who appeared representing Scott, entered pleas of not guilty on behalf of his client in respect of all three charges.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge released Scott on bail and fixed a pre-trial hearing date for August.