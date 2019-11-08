Aberdeen man denies embezzling £2,500 from firm while employed as assistant manager

A man has denied embezzling more than £2,500 from a plumbing company while employed as its assistant manager.

Ryan Fraser, 26, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the allegation.

He is accused of embezzling £2,620 and a quantity of plumbing equipment from Plumbing Trade Supplies on Abbotswell Road while employed as assistant manager.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The offence is alleged to have taken place between November 27 and December 17 last year.

Fraser, whose address was given in court papers as Millside Drive, Peterculter, denies the charge against him.

Sheriff Graeme Napier fixed a pre-trial hearing for January and a trial date for February.