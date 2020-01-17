Aberdeen man denies drug and air rifle charges

A man has denied being in possession of six different drugs as well as an air weapon without a certificate.

Stuart Anderson, 33, was not personally present when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court but entered a not guilty plea through solicitor Michael Burnett.

He is alleged to have been in possession of heroin, cannabis, cannabis resin, etizolam, alprazolam and amphetamine at his address on Farquhar Road in Aberdeen on April 5.

Anderson also faces a charge of possessing an air weapon without a certificate at the same address.

He denies all the charges.

Sheriff Eric Brown fixed a pre-trial hearing for April and ordained Anderson to appear.