Aberdeen man denies challenging firefighters to fight

An Aberdeen man has denied challenging firefighters to fight.

Paul Kuzmicki, 25, was not personally present when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, but pled not guilty to a charge of acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

It is alleged that on May 13 last year at Virginia Court, Aberdeen, Kuzmicki shouted and swore and acted abusively, challenged three firefighters to fight and failed to follow their instructions not to re-enter the building while it was evacuated.

Kuzmicki, of Newburgh Road, Bridge of Don, was ordained to appear at the trial next week.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter