Aberdeen man denies assaulting former partner

An Aberdeen man has appeared in court via video link and denied assaulting his former partner.

Wojciech Matysiewicz was not physically present during the hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday but appeared via a TV link from custody.

The 39-year-old is alleged to have assaulted the woman at his address on Printfield Terrace in Aberdeen on Wednesday.

He is charged with repeatedly kicking her on the leg and striking her on the head with his hand. And Matysiewicz is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm by shouting, swearing and also making derogatory remarks.

Both charges carry domestic aggravations.

Defence solicitor Stuart Murray, who did appear in person at the court, entered pleas of not guilty to both charges on behalf of his client.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan released Matysiewicz, whose address was given in court papers as Printfield Terrace, Aberdeen, on bail and fixed a trial date for August.

She also fixed a pre-trial hearing for earlier the same month.

It comes as Aberdeen Sheriff Court is closed to the public, with all but essential cases being postponed until a later date due to coronavirus.

Some custody cases are being heard with the accused person appeared only via a link, beamed live from either prison or a police station.