Aberdeen man denies assault with glass bottle

A man has denied assaulting another male by throwing a glass bottle at his head.

Alfred Whyte was not personally present at Aberdeen Sheriff Court when the case called against him, but pled not guilty through solicitor Kevin Longino.

The 52-year-old is alleged to have assaulted a man at an address at Thistle Court, Aberdeen, by throwing a cup at him striking him on the body, and throwing a glass bottle at him, causing it to strike him on the head to his injury and permanent disfigurement.

The alleged incident is said to have happened on September 13 last year.

Whyte, whose address was given in court papers as Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, denies the allegation.

Sheriff Graeme Napier fixed a trial date for March next year and a pre-trial hearing for February.