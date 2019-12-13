Aberdeen man crashed van into wall – then drove off

A man crashed his van into a wall – then drove off.

Connor Campbell was driving a black van at Dinnet near Aboyne on May 16 this year when it hit a garden wall.

The 19-year-old didn’t stop, despite neighbours challenging him, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Depute fiscal Brian Young said: “A resident asked the driver for his name and he replied ‘Connor’ and drove off. He was evasive.

“Witnesses recorded the vehicle registration number and contacted police.”

The owners of the wall paid £1,128 for repairs.

Campbell, whose address was given in court as Provost Rust Drive, Aberdeen, admitted failing to stop and report an accident. He is to be sentenced on January 8.