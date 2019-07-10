Aberdeen man in court for second time after alleged six-hour stand-off with armed police

A man has appeared in court for a second time after an alleged six-hour stand-off involving armed police and negotiators in Sheddocksley last week.
Graeme Hunter appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday over the alleged incident on Lerwick Drive.
The 29-year-old, whose address was given as Aberdeen, faces two charges, one of assault to injury and one of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.
Hunter made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody with the case continued for further examination.