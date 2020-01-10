Aberdeen man confronted wife’s lover with metal bar at McDonald’s amid claims she was cheating on him

An Aberdeen man who confronted his wife’s lover with a metal bar claimed he had just found out she was cheating on him.

Tomasz Halczyn, 30, faced Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted wilfully or recklessly damaging a car windscreen by striking it, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by hitting the windscreen with a metal bar and possession of the metal bar.

The incident happened at 1.15am on March 8 at the McDonald’s restaurant on Inverurie Road, Bucksburn.

Fiscal depute Brian Young said Halczyn approached a vehicle containing his partner and her lover with the bar and asked them to get out so they could “speak”.

He said: “They refused to do so. The accused struck the windscreen of the vehicle using the bar, causing it to crack.”

Defence agent Iain Hingston said: “The position here is the individual male person there had had an affair with the accused’s wife and this is the first time they came across each other.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge fined Halczyn, of Formartine Road, Aberdeen, £575 and imposed a £200 compensation order.