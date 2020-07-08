Aberdeen man cleared of coronavirus regulations breach

An Aberdeen man has been cleared of breaching coronavirus regulations by leaving his home “without reasonable excuse”.

Stuart Robertson, 36, had been accused of contravening coronavirus regulations on Market Street in Aberdeen on April 3 by leaving his home without a valid reason.

But prosecutors have now accepted Robertson’s not guilty plea in relation to the charge, meaning he is acquitted.

However Robertson did plead guilty to two other charges, being in possession of a knife on Market Street on the same day, and also being in possession of cocaine.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police had stopped a vehicle on the street at 3am and Robertson was searched.

Officers found “white rocks” in his jeans waistband and a “large kitchen knife” in the car’s driver-side door.

Sheriff Graeme Napier deferred sentence on Robertson, whose address was given in court papers as Promenade Court, Aberdeen, until next month and ordered the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.

He also asked for Robertson, who was not present during the hearing, to attend in person on the next occasion, and asked the Crown to produce a photograph of the knife.