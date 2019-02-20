Aberdeen man claimed he didn’t realise he needed insurance to drive

A driver who claimed he didn’t realise you need insurance to drive has four previous convictions for that same crime.

When Ibrahim Al Neish’s excuse was given in court, Sheriff Sukhwinder Gill was sceptical, telling him bluntly: “I don’t believe you.”

Al Neish, 24, was appearing in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously pled guilty to driving while disqualified on St Machar Road, Aberdeen, on January 21, as well as driving without insurance.

Defence agent Laura Gracie said: “His explanation, which doesn’t make the most amount of sense, is that he didn’t appreciate that people in the UK required insurance. But he has previous convictions for that.”

She added: “He knew he was disqualified for six months but hadn’t fully appreciated he was further disqualified for 12 months.”

Sheriff Sukhwinder Gill told Al Neish, whose address was given as Gaitside Drive, Aberdeen: “The report indicates you were not aware you needed insurance to drive a vehicle in the UK.

“If this was your first offence I would believe that. But given this is your fourth conviction for driving without insurance, I don’t believe you.”

She disqualified him from driving for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 130 hours of unpaid work.