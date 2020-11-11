Aberdeen man caught with two stun guns after police raided city centre flat

An Aberdeen man could be facing a jail sentence after being caught with two stun guns and a noxious spray.

Simon Warren, 46, of George Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to having a stun gun torch and a pink lipstick stun gun and an aerosol canister in his possession at George Street, Aberdeen on November 2, 2019.

At the High Court in Glasgow Warren, a former operations manager for an oil and gas company, also admitted importing the prohibited items from the Czech Republic.

The minimum sentence under the Firearms Act for such items is five years imprisonment, unless exceptional circumstances can be proved.

The court heard that police raided Warren’s flat after receiving a tip-off and found the stun guns there, the noxious spray was in his car parked in the street outside.

Prosecutor Angela Gray said: “When the accused was interviewed by police he stated: ‘I’m not a violent man, take one look at me, I’m not a violent man, never have been. I’m a frightened man, but apart from that I’ve no comment.’”

She added: “He also volunteered that he was on the sex offenders’ register.”

The court heard that all three weapons were examined and found to be in working order.

Warren has a previous conviction for possessing child porn and is on the sex offenders’ register

Judge Lady Stacey remanded Warren in custody and deferred sentence until next month.

Defence counsel Michael Anderson said that he will argue that there are exceptional circumstances in this case.