Aberdeen man caught with police-like baton by officers

A man caught walking along an Aberdeen street with a police-style baton told officers he was using it for protection, a court has heard.

Stuart Anderson was caught with the friction lock truncheon as he walked along Downies Place on January 16.

The 33-year-old, of Farquhar Road, Aberdeen did not appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday but did plead guilty to being in possession an offensive weapon by letter.

Fiscal depute Anna Chisholm told the court police were out on patrol when they spotted Anderson with the baton.

She said he told officers he bought him and his wife were being targeted by gangs of youngsters.

Ms Chisholm said: “They observed the accused was carrying a weapon and he threw it over a wall.

“He was in possession of a baton and told officers ‘I bought it because me and my wife keep getting jumped by kids.’

“It is a type of baton that extends and is like the one used by police.”

Defence agent Christopher Maitland said his client was currently remanded on custody on another matter that he had pled not guilty to.

Sheriff Graeme Napier deferred sentence until July 17 for Anderson to make a video link appearance.