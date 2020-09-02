Aberdeen man caught with more than £3,500 of cannabis – after he called police

An Aberdeen man was caught with a bag of cannabis potentially worth more than £3,500 – after he called the police for help.

Graeme Lauder contacted police to say he “required assistance”, and when officers arrived they found him standing on Middlefield Place, Aberdeen, with a clear carrier bag containing thousands of pounds of the herbal drug.

The 27-year-old was “heavily under the influence of alcohol” at the time of the offence, which happened in the early hours of February 13.

Sheriff Graeme Napier branded the circumstances of the case “quite bizarre”.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 12.25am the accused called police in regard to an unrelated matter, stating he required assistance.

“At 12.50am police attended and observed the accused standing there holding a clear bag containing green herbal substance.”

The substance was found to be cannabis weighing 239.6g worth £1,425 in the form it was found.

However, Ms Love said the drugs had the potential to be worth between £2,390 and £3,590.

Eight buds of cannabis were also found in Lauder’s trouser pocket, weighing 7.6g and valued at £70 to £80.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A mobile phone was also recovered by officers which contained a text message indicative of Lauder being involved in the supply of cannabis.

Lauder, whose address was given in court papers as George Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Defence agent Neil McRobert, representing Lauder, asked for sentence to be deferred on his client for background reports to be prepared.

He added: “He tells me there was a debt he had and he was asked to hold on to the substance.

“He can’t explain why he had it out on open display when the police attended.

“He’s not sure if he called the police or not.”

Sheriff Napier commented: “It’s quite bizarre.”

Mr McRobert said: “He was heavily under the influence of alcohol.”

Sheriff Napier deferred sentence until later this month and ordered the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.