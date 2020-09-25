Aberdeen man caught with knife outside city home

A man who appeared from an Aberdeen home with a knife after hearing shouting outside has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Dylan Flett was at a barbeque at Kincorth Circle on May 26 when he appeared from the building holding the blade.

The 19-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Soutar told the court Flett left the property and had the knife in his hand while standing close to two other people

She said: “It was about 7.30pm on the date in question. There was an incident and the accused appeared outside the locus with a knife in his hand.

“The complainers felt fear and alarm.”

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client heard shouting outside and went to see what was happening while holding the blade.

He said: “There was a barbeque at the address. Matters escalated when there was an incident.

“Mr Flett heard shouting and went outside. It was a Swiss army knife and he can’t remember where it came from.

“He enters the situation and is holding the knife.

“There is no suggestion he brandished it. Mr Flett’s recollection of this incident is hazy.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Flett, of Uist Road, Aberdeen, to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and gave him a year to complete them.