An Aberdeen man caught with indecent images of children has been handed a three-year supervision order.

Raivis Pienkarts, 33, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted taking or making indecent photographs of children at a property in the city on September 18 last year.

Defence agent Gail Goodfellow told the court a “detailed” report had been prepared by social workers.

She said Pienkarts has no previous convictions and was working full-time.

Ms Goodfellow added he took “full responsibility” for the offence and is remorseful for his actions.

She said: “He continues to live with his partner and has her full support. He accepts full responsibility for this and is full of remorse.”

Sheriff Raymond McMenamin told Pienkarts: “You will be well aware of the seriousness of these offences and I won’t give you a lecture about it.”

As well as the supervision order, Pienkarts, of Morrison Drive, Aberdeen, is subject to the notification requirements of the sex offenders register and he has forfeited his mobile phone.