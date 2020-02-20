Aberdeen man caught with hundreds of pounds worth of drugs

An Aberdeen man caught with drugs worth hundreds of pounds has been fined.

Paul Alexander was in Cummings Park Crescent on January 25 last year when police officers found him with cocaine, diamorphine, cannabis and diazepam.

Alexander, of Cruden Crescent, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted being in possession of controlled drugs.

Depute fiscal Lynne McVicar said police searched the 49-year-old and found “various packages”.

She said the cocaine had a street value of £30, with the diamorphine, cannabis and diazepam totalling a combined £220.

Defence agent Michael Horsman said Alexander used drugs “as a means for dealing with his anxiety and depression”.

Sheriff William Summers fined him £320.