Aberdeen man caught with drugs and list of names and addresses

A man has been handed unpaid work after police caught him with hundreds of pounds worth of cannabis, as well as a list of names and sums of money.

Ronan Lauder, 20, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing yesterday after previously admitting being concerned in the supply of the class B drug on Rosemount Place, Aberdeen, on April 1.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told the court officers had noticed a smell of cannabis and spotted Lauder smoking.

They seized a joint from him and also discovered five bags of cannabis in his jacket pocket, worth a total of between £435 and £545.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Ms MacVicar said: “A piece of paper was also found in the accused’s jeans pocket with names, addresses and sums of money written down.”

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client had been a cannabis user and, when he was struggling financially, someone had suggested this so he could make some money.

The solicitor said: “That was his job, to deliver these to the addresses.

“He foolishly went along with this and was caught.”

Sheriff Philip Mann ordered Lauder, of Farmers Hall, Aberdeen, to be supervised for a year and carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.