Aberdeen man caught with cocaine jumped off bridge when stopped by police

An Aberdeen man caught with cocaine jumped off a bridge when he was stopped by police.

Scott Banks, 22, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to possession of cocaine on College Street on January 1.

Depute fiscal Christy Ward said 6.6g of cocaine was found, valued at £250-£300.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said: “When he was stopped by the police he jumped off a bridge and in fact smashed his elbow.

“He had been working offshore and, as a result of that, lost his job.

“He tells me he was extremely intoxicated and still celebrating new year. He was going to a party and was offered the bag and bought it for £100.”

Sheriff Sukhwinder Gill ordered Banks, whose address was given in court papers as Lewis Road, Aberdeen, to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work in the space of a week.

