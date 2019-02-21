Aberdeen man caught with a fake £20 note – which was completely blank on one side

A man was caught by police with a fake £20 note – which was completely blank on one side.

Terence Middleton, 42, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to a string of charges.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward said at 5.05am on November 30 police spotted Middleton sitting outside a garden on Sunnyside Road.

He was found to be in possession of a screwdriver and pliers as well as the counterfeit money described as “plain paper on one side and a print of a Scottish £20 note on the other”.

Middleton previously admitted possession of the items as well as three shoplifting charges and a further three charges of forcing entry into vehicles with intent to steal.

Defence agent Laura Gracie said her client had been given the note, adding: “He was of the opinion it was an offence to try and use a counterfeit note, not to be in possession of it.”

She added he had relapsed into heroin use and the other offences had been to fund that.

Sheriff Sukhwinder Gill admonished Middleton, of Northfield Place, Aberdeen, over the note but jailed him for a total of four months for the other matters.