Aberdeen man caught with 222 indecent images of children

A man caught with indecent images of children had his house raided by police while on holiday and was met at the airport when he returned.

Mark Tait, 21, was on holiday in the Philippines when police executed a search warrant at his address after receiving intelligence an IP address had been linked to images.

Depute fiscal Katy Begg told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Tait had been on holiday in the Philippines and was cautioned and arrested at Aberdeen International Airport on January 11.

She said a total of 222 indecent images of children were discovered across a number of devices.

The majority of the images were category C but 24 were category A, the most serious.

A total of 82 indecent videos of children were also found, 17 of which were category A.

Tait, whose address was given in court papers as Springdale Place, Bieldside, pled guilty to taking or permitting to be taken or making indecent images or pseudo-images of children between January 6 2016 and June 25 2018.

He also admitted possessing indecent images or pseudo-images of children between January 6 2016 and January 11 this year.

Sheriff Andrew Miller deferred sentence on Tait until September for reports and made him subject to the notification requirements of the sexual offences act.