Aberdeen man caught driving while disqualified

A man was caught driving while disqualified after police recognised him as he got into a car and followed him.

Simon Arthurs, 26, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday over the incident, which happened in the early hours of yesterday morning.

He pled guilty to driving while disqualified and without a licence on Pittodrie Street and a nearby road in Aberdeen.

Fiscal depute Gavin Letford said officers on patrol saw Arthurs get into a car at 12.01am and drive from a car park onto Pittodrie Street.

He added: “The officers recognised the accused as being a disqualified driver and as a result decided to follow the vehicle until there was an appropriate opportunity for him to stop.”

Defence agent John McLeod said his client had only driven a short distance.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Arthurs, of Park Place, Aberdeen, until January for a social work report and restriction of liberty assessment.