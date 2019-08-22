Aberdeen man caught driving to airport while almost four times the drink-drive limit

A former serviceman was caught driving while almost four times the legal alcohol limit – to pick his wife up from the airport.

Alan Todd, 50, was spotted driving in an “erratic manner” by police at 11.20pm on July 27 on Main Road in Blackburn.

Todd pled guilty to driving with 85 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Defence lawyer Gregor Kelly said his client had “served with distinction in the military” and now suffered from PTSD.

He said Todd had thought his wife’s flight had been cancelled and so had “far too much” to drink.

Mr Kelly said: “He is then surprised to receive a call from his wife saying she was at the airport.”

Todd then took the decision to drive to pick her up, which is when he was stopped.

Sheriff Ian Wallace fined Todd, of Scotsmill Avenue, Blackburn, £800 and disqualified him for 18 months.