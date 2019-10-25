Aberdeen man caught drink driving without lights on

A drink driver was caught when police noticed he was driving without any lights on.

Stewart Andrew Campbell was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

At a previous hearing, the 37-year-old, whose address was given as Victoria Road, Dyce, admitted driving a silver Vauxhall Vectra on Fairley Road, Kingswells, on September 30 this year while over the legal alcohol limit.

Depute fiscal Jade Wong said: “The vehicle came to the police’s attention as it was being driven without lights. Police did a breath test, which proved positive, and another test at a police station.”

Campbell was found to have 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal driving limit is 22 microgrammes.

Campbell was banned from driving for three-and-a-half years and fined £1,000.